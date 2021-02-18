API3 (API3) Tops 1-Day Volume of $25.77 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. API3 has a total market cap of $87.72 million and approximately $25.77 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, API3 has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One API3 token can now be bought for $6.33 or 0.00012157 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.01 or 0.00374266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00060013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00079227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00085028 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00082388 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.47 or 0.00436556 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,997.36 or 0.86358473 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

