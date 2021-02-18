Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) vs. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Head to Head Analysis

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apple Hospitality REIT $1.27 billion 2.48 $171.92 million $1.63 8.64 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $334.48 million 5.33 $230.17 million $1.77 7.20

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apple Hospitality REIT. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apple Hospitality REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apple Hospitality REIT -12.73% -3.05% -1.91% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 18.14% 9.64% 3.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Apple Hospitality REIT and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apple Hospitality REIT 0 4 3 0 2.43 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 0 3 0 0 2.00

Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus target price of $13.17, indicating a potential downside of 6.49%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.73%. Given Apple Hospitality REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Apple Hospitality REIT is more favorable than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.2% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company's portfolio consists of 104 Marriott-branded hotels, 126 Hilton-branded hotels, three Hyatt-branded hotels and two independent hotels.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

