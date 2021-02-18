Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Montag & Caldwell LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 91,124 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.7% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $84,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $130.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.07. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

