Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s Largest Position

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,159,856 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 32,233 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.4% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $153,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Apple by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after buying an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after buying an additional 413,385 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $130.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

