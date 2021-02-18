Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 727,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,246,000 after acquiring an additional 564,475 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 267.4% in the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 230,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,700,000 after purchasing an additional 167,808 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its holdings in Apple by 280.5% in the third quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 70,326 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 51,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 300.8% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 81,978 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 61,524 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $130.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.