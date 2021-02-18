Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.8% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 727,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,246,000 after purchasing an additional 564,475 shares in the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 267.4% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 230,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,700,000 after purchasing an additional 167,808 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co raised its position in shares of Apple by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 70,326 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after buying an additional 51,842 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 300.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 81,978 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after buying an additional 61,524 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $130.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.07. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

