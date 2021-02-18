Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Trading Down 10.7%

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) fell 10.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.31. 5,283,778 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 3,992,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Genetic Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $189.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

