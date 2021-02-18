Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Lifted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 87.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,799 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $137,127,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12,486.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,724 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 350.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $113,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $87.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

Applied Materials stock opened at $115.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.88. The company has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.