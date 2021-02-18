Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AAOI stock opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $283.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40.

Several brokerages have commented on AAOI. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

In related news, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,764 shares of company stock valued at $376,047 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

