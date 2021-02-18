Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Trading 5% Higher

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.36 and last traded at $11.66. 960,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,578,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Applied UV in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Applied UV alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied UV, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Applied UV in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied UV during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied UV during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI)

Applied UV, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and distribution of automated disinfecting mirror systems for use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company also manufactures and supplies custom designed decorative framed mirrors, framed arts, and bathroom vanities primarily to the hospitality market.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.