APR Coin Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 50.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APR Coin has a market cap of $20,750.20 and approximately $35.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APR Coin has traded up 66.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APR Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00014444 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.10 or 0.00230449 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 88.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010012 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00018028 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About APR Coin

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,476,653 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.