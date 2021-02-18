Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Major Shareholder Blackstone Group Inc Sells 8,625,000 Shares

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of APR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 340,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,278. Apria, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $28.01.

About Apria

There is no company description available for Apria Inc

