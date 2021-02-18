APY.Finance Trading 122.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded 122.5% higher against the US dollar. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $74.90 million and approximately $18.26 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00007566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.47 or 0.00373715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00059669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00079609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00084757 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00082418 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $224.16 or 0.00432988 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00174865 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,123,876 tokens. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

APY.Finance Token Trading

APY.Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

