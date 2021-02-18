Aragon One Day Trading Volume Hits $43.55 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Aragon has a total market cap of $241.50 million and approximately $43.55 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aragon has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $6.10 or 0.00011730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00062098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $454.58 or 0.00874565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00030688 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00044478 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.84 or 0.04969155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00049906 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00017430 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon (ANT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

