Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) to Release Earnings on Friday

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 19th. Analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.89. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

