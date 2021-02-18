ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Trading Down 5.7%

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) was down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 22,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,016,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63. The company has a market cap of $43.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.81.

In other ARCA biopharma news, Chairman Robert E. Conway purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABIO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the third quarter worth about $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 167,190 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 598,364.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 287,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

About ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing and commercializing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride) is pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

