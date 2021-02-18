Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Shares Down 10.8%

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) was down 10.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 2,964,301 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,424,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.
The stock has a market cap of $71.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
About Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.
