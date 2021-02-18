Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Shares Down 10.8%

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) was down 10.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 2,964,301 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,424,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $71.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 27,084 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.