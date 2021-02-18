Arcblock 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.25 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $16.50 million and $7.25 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00062529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $436.21 or 0.00851126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00035420 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00044496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.91 or 0.05008494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00052605 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00017025 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock is a token. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

