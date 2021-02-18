Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Trading Down 2%

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY)’s stock price traded down 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.52 and last traded at $23.52. 170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Arçelik Anonim Sirketi alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88.

ArÃ§elik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and consumer electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. The company offers built-in and freestanding appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, hobs, hoods, warming drawers, microwave ovens, and water dispensers and water filtration appliances; and small household appliances, including vacuum and steam cleaners, kitchen appliances, personal and garment care appliances, and fans.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.