ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Shares Down 0.2%

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 3,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 8,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.11.

ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMSIY)

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils.

