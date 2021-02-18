Archer DAO Governance Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.44 Million (ARCH)

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. Archer DAO Governance Token has a total market cap of $12.35 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.91 or 0.00003704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Archer DAO Governance Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00041302 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 67% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000105 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Profile

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,454,891 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao . The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Archer DAO Governance Token

Archer DAO Governance Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Archer DAO Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Archer DAO Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Archer DAO Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.