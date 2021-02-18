Ardor (ARDR) Achieves Market Cap of $187.18 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 49.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $187.18 million and approximately $32.28 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000367 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.08 or 0.00292107 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008114 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00009575 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,688.01 or 0.03307457 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00046651 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

