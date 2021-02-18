Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) VP Vincent Aurentz Sells 2,524 Shares

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ARNA traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $80.47. 271,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,408. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.71. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $90.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 215.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 364,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,996,000 after acquiring an additional 248,747 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 58,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARNA. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

