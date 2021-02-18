Arepacoin (AREPA) Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arepacoin has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $33,621.58 and $1.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 773,992.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00014883 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002266 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 908.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,139,649 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arepacoin Coin Trading

