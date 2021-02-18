Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,165 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,718 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $13,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,871,771.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,415,000 shares of company stock worth $1,379,858,495. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $7.91 on Thursday, reaching $139.29. 1,063,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,380,860. The company has a market cap of $394.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.75 and a 200-day moving average of $142.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

