Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 8,671 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

ARKK traded down $3.42 on Thursday, reaching $148.75. The company had a trading volume of 764,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,079,705. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $159.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.80.

