Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 28,351 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.01% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,834,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,662,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 675.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 42,317 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $767,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,372. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average of $54.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.