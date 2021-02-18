Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,757 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $12.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $785.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,329,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $819.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.41. The company has a market capitalization of $753.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,580.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total transaction of $26,582,475.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,630,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,073 shares of company stock valued at $92,993,792. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

