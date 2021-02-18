Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.0% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VB stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.35. 9,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,473. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.55. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $219.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.