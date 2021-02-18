Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,335 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $224,716,000. AJO LP increased its position in The Home Depot by 1,377.3% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,142,000 after purchasing an additional 557,765 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 139.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,215,000 after purchasing an additional 476,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Home Depot by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in The Home Depot by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 744,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $197,842,000 after purchasing an additional 468,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $280.93. 150,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,833. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.06 and a 200 day moving average of $275.44. The stock has a market cap of $302.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

