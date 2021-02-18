Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.81 Million Stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.4% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $124.24. 96,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,285. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.63 and a 200 day moving average of $112.80. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $125.19.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

