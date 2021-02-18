Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,001 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,001 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

VWO traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.44. 227,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,286,298. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

