Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,778 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 97,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.10. 380,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,913,770. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.30.

