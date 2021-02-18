Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 42,537 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,537 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $460,341,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after buying an additional 3,066,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after buying an additional 1,728,968 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.06. 1,581,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,121,039. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $294.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

