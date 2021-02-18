Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 586 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $336.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,534. The company has a market cap of $335.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.46 and a 200-day moving average of $334.44. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

