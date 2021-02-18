Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 963 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,247 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,719 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 114,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 103,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $808,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

SBUX traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $104.58. 157,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,031,810. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.44. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.12 billion, a PE ratio of 135.64, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

