Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 917,982 shares of company stock valued at $120,898,322 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.46. The company had a trading volume of 203,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,764,757. The stock has a market cap of $318.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.