Argan (NYSE:AGX) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) shares traded up 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.79 and last traded at $49.09. 3,303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 81,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.04.

Separately, TheStreet raised Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.41. The company has a market cap of $770.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 2.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Argan by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the 4th quarter worth $560,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,833,000 after acquiring an additional 155,700 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

