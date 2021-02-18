Arion Achieves Market Cap of $105,239.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Arion token can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Arion has a total market cap of $105,239.00 and approximately $57.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.44 or 0.00380187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00060466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00079615 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00085339 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00084226 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.62 or 0.00434718 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,566.31 or 0.86251276 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,578,484 tokens. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Token Trading

Arion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

