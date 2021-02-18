Arionum 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $51.00 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded 43.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arionum has a market cap of $83,208.63 and $51.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,220.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,923.55 or 0.03683533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.43 or 0.00441263 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $711.06 or 0.01361652 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.24 or 0.00506004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.96 or 0.00472928 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.08 or 0.00331445 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00028984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002652 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

