Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $292,707.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total value of $292,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at $483,291.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Ann Mather sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $128,960.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.76, for a total value of $121,246.92.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Ann Mather sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.11, for a total value of $290,110.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Ann Mather sold 110 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.00, for a total value of $30,030.00.

NYSE ANET traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $308.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after purchasing an additional 234,774 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,587,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,677,000 after purchasing an additional 143,594 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,810,000 after purchasing an additional 88,466 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.55.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

