Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $1,057,777.50 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total value of $1,057,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,961.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, February 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total value of $3,175,800.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Kenneth Duda sold 11,310 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total value of $3,395,035.80.

On Monday, January 11th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.75, for a total value of $3,027,500.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $2,762,000.00.

ANET stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $308.85. 595,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,847. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $310.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.39. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.55.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.