Ark (ARK) Trading 51.6% Higher This Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002015 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $131.75 million and $46.46 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 51.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009299 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,443,534 coins and its circulating supply is 127,322,637 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

