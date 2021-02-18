Arnhold LLC Acquires New Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $14.23. 28,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,772. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

