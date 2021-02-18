Arnhold LLC Buys 5,553 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Arnhold LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.11. 1,525,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,121,039. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $295.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

