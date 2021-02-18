Arnhold LLC Buys 60,976 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,976 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 3.3% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $25,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.09. 201,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,670,571. The company has a market capitalization of $187.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.66. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

