Arnhold LLC Has $21.46 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Arnhold LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,951 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 2.8% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.31. 638,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,177,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

