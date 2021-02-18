Arnhold LLC Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,558 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.6% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,835,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,386,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,209,000 after buying an additional 56,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $162,743.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,517 shares of company stock worth $4,397,769 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.05. The stock had a trading volume of 663,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,140,639. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

