Arnhold LLC Sells 19,588 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Arnhold LLC reduced its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,588 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,698,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,240,000 after acquiring an additional 618,928 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,822,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,391,000 after buying an additional 145,395 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,071,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,521,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 34.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,733,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,191,000 after buying an additional 441,736 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 177.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,794,000 after buying an additional 1,102,297 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

NYSE:TAP traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,866. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $56.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at $506,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TAP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.