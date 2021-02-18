Arnhold LLC Sells 3,814 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Arnhold LLC trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,424 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.2% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

UNH traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $328.43. The company had a trading volume of 61,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.64. The company has a market cap of $311.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

